UP civic polls result: Samajwadi Party accuses BJP of tampering with EVMs, bungling voter lists

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of intimidating polling officials and Opposition party candidates, bungling in voter lists and manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the civic polls.

Talking to media a day after the results, Naresh Uttam, the state unit chief of the SP, said that the BJP indulged in all undemocratic acts to ensure that it sailed through the crucial poll. "The ruling party should realise that we have got good seats despite the fact that our chief Akhilesh Yadav did not canvas for support," he said.

Uttam added that had the former chief minister campaigned extensively, the results would have been much different and that the BJP would have been wiped out in the urban body polls.

The BJP had nothing to project about its government and hence they not only engaged in electoral malpractices they also pressed into service the entire government machinery, including the cabinet, the SP leader said.

State spokesman of the party, Rajendra Chowdhary said the BJP had trumpetted the results as its victory though this "was neither the truth nor the exact reality".

"BJP has done extensive bungling and now is telling the incomplete results," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had also alleged the same and demanded that the 2019 general elections be held through ballot papers.