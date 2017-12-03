UP civic polls result: AAP alleges BJP's victory due to 'EVM tampering', says democracy is in danger

New Delhi: Blaming EVM "tampering" for BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh civic polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said there was no wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the state chief minister Yogi Aditynath that resulted in the party's big win.

The party also said that democracy was in danger due to this "game of EVM tampering".

The ruling BJP in UP civic polls bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral seats, and also a sizeable chunk of the Nagar Palika and Panchayat posts.

"There has been huge noise around the wave of Modi and Yogi, having resulted in the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh civic polls. Fact is that wherever voting was done through EVMs, BJP has won and wherever ballot papers were used, the party has lost," AAP leader Sanjay Singh told media in New Delhi.

He stressed that the media, the Election Commission, other political parties should pay attention to this. "Our democracy is at stake."

"Public is being fooled through media that UP civic poll's result is a huge victory of the initiatives taken by the central government and Yogi government in the state. It is rather a victory of EVMs," he said.

He also alleged that counting of votes of UP civic polls was purposely kept earlier to show a BJP wave and portray a wrong image of BJP's victory before the upcoming Gujarat elections.

"If game of tampered EVMs will continue, then people's democracy will be over in India. It's highly important to stop this," he said.

He also said that AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj "had given a live demo in Delhi Assembly, how EVMs can be tampered".

"AAP has been pursuing EVMs matter with Election Commission on a regular basis.

"They (the BJP) mock our party, saying that we keep raising baseless issues. In reality, it is our country's democracy which is being mocked," he added.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav put the blame on the EVMs for his party's rout in the UP civic polls, and accused the BJP of using all means including state resources to win the elections.