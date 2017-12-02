UP civic election 2017: Smriti Irani describes BJP's victory in Amethi as 'triumph of development'

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday hailed the BJP's victory in the Amethi civic polls in Uttar Pradesh and congratulated the party workers for the "triumph of development" in Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary constituency.

The Union information and broadcasting minister also thanked the voters of Amethi for reposing faith in the saffron party.

Irani had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Amethi against Gandhi.

"Congratulations to the dedicated workers from Amethi region for the #VikasKiJeet (victory of development). Thanks to people of Amethi for blessing @BJP4India (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

While campaigning in Gujarat, received news of @BJP4India’s stupendous victory in UP Civic Polls 2017. Congratulations to @myogiadityanath ji & @BJP4UP’s karyakartas for taking forward PM @narendramodi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 1, 2017

In another tweet, the Union minister thanked the voters and BJP workers for the "historic" victory of the party's mayoral candidate, Mahesh Sonkar, in Jais.

The BJP put on a stellar show in the Uttar Pradesh civic election, winning 14 of the 16 municipalities which went to the polls.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore also hailed the party's victory.