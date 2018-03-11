Voting is being held on Sunday for bypolls to Lok Sabha seats of Phulpur and Gorakhpur, a stronghold of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, with a riveting triangular contest on the cards after Mayawati-led BSP extended support to Samajwadi Party to take on the BJP, while the Congress joined the fray on its own.
Tight security arrangements have been made with nearly 6,500 personnel of central armed para-military forces deployed, apart from Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and homeguards to ensure peaceful polling in Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, vacated by Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively following their election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.
The outcome of the by-election will be crucial, as a success for the SP-BSP experiment could pave the way for the two major players in Uttar Pradesh to tie up in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to counter the BJP, which had trounced them in the last general and Assembly elections.
There are 10 candidates in the fray from Gorakhpur, while there are 22 candidates contesting from Phulpur.
The BJP has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel respectively. Sureetha Kareem is the Congress candidate from Gorakhpur. The party, which had joined hands with SP in the assembly polls held last year, has fielded Manish Mishra from Phulpur.
For the BJP, Gorakhpur is significant as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who has represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was thrice represented in Parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath.
Phulpur, once the bastion of the Congress and represented by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when Maurya won the seat.
Adityanath has termed the by-elections a rehearsal for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
The office of the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer in a statement issued on Saturday said that voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm.
In Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, there are 970 polling centres and 2,141 polling booths. Similarly, in Phulpur, there are 793 polling centres and 2,059 polling booths.
According to the Election Commission, there 19.61 lakh voters in Phulpur parliamentary constituency, while there are 19.49 lakh voters in Gorakhpur.
In the bypolls, as many as 4,728 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will also be used. VVPAT machines are used during election process to verify that the vote polled by a voter has gone to the candidate.
Steps have been taken for webcasting from 95 critical booths.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Mar 11, 2018 11:28 AM | Updated Date: Mar 11, 2018 11:54 AM
Highlights
Voter turnout percentages until 11 am:
Gorakhpur: 16.8 percent
Phulpur: 12.2 percent
Input from ANI
Keshav Prasad Maurya on political alliances in Uttar Pradesh
On being asked about the BJP's expansion plans in the state in view of the electoral understanding between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Maurya said, "We have already expanded enough, and in future if any political party wants to join us, it will be definitely deliberated upon.
"But, today from Uttar Pradesh's point of view, poll alliance of the BJP, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) exists. Apart from this, we do not have any other alliance. And, banking on this alliance, we will win 80 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said.
BJP will repeat 2014 Lok Sabha record: Keshav Prasad Maurya
Exuding confidence that the BJP would sweep the ongoing Lok Sabha bypolls in the state, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the 2014 Lok Sabha record would be repeated by the saffron party.
"I am confident that on 14 March, the record which was made in Phulpur in 2014 (Lok Sabha general elections) will be repeated, and our candidate Kaushalendra Patel will emerge victorious," he told reporters after casting his vote for Phulpur parliamentary constituency along with his family members.
Adityanath calls SP-BSP alliance opportunistic
Terming the SP-BSP alliance 'opportunistic', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said people would not vote for those who have set aside their rivalry to join hands in the be-elections for the two constituencies. He was talking to the media in Gorakhpur on Sunday.
BJP's Kaushlendra Patel is up against Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Patel in Phulpur
In the Phulpur seat of Allahabad was earlier represented by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
The BJP has fielded Kaushlendra Singh Patel who is pitted against Nagendra Singh Patel of the Samajwadi Party. The BSP here too is supporting the Samajwadi Party candidate.
The Congress has fielded Manish Mishra as its candidate. Phulpur was earlier the seat of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru - IANS
BJP up against Samajwadi Party's Praveen Nishad in Gorakhpur
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Praveen Nishad in Gorakhpur. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have extended their support to the Samajwadi Party candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Upendra Dutt Shukla is in the fray for the seat this time.
The Congress is fighting on its own and has named Surahita Kareem as its candidate. - IANS
BJP faces tough competition as Mayawati, Akhilesh join hands
Observers feel that the SP-BSP combine and other parties would definitely dent Yogi’s voter base in Gorakhpur. Maurya’s political future is likely to take a beating if Phulpur slips out of BJP’s hand, notes this Firstpost article.
Senior political commentator Ratan Mani Lal believes the parties would be in a tussle of prestige.
"BJP has to save the noses of its chief minister and deputy chief minister. These biggies were not able to save their respective seats in the panchayat election," he says.
Lal adds that for SP and BSP, this bye-election is an opportunity to prove that they are still in the scene and that together, they can stop the winning chariot of the right-wing, which otherwise has a firm grip on Uttar Pradesh at present.
Yogi Adityanath confident of 'victory margin as big as in 2014'
Speaking to NDTV, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he was confident of "victory margins as big as in 2014" in the bypolls underway in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Phulpur and Gorakhpur. "I am not worried at all," Aditayanath said.
Voter turnout percentages in Uttar Pradesh until 9 am:
Gorakhpur: 7 percent
Phulpur: 4.5 percent
Input from CNN-News 18
Gorakhpur politically significant for the BJP
Adityanath attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Congress president works with 'negative mindset'
BJP will win both bypoll seats because of Narendra Modi's work in the Centre, says Adityanath
Security tightened ahead of polls
Tight security arrangements have been made with nearly 6,500 personnel of central armed para-military forces deployed, apart from Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and homeguards to ensure peaceful polling in Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, which were vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively following their election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council
In Araria, complaint lodged against BJP leader for violating Model Code of Conduct
Voting for bypolls in the Lok Sabha seat of Araria in Bihar are also underway on Sunday
Adityanath: BJP is necessary for development and good governance
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to cast his vote in Gorakhpur
Triangular contest expected in Uttar Pradesh
Citizens cast their vote in Gorakhpur
Voting for the bypolls in the Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh began at around 7 am on Sunday
Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypolls begins; voting also starts in Bihar's Araria
By-election for Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur and Bihar's Araria began today. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was among the first to cast vote from the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency.
11:54 (IST)
11:45 (IST)
11:39 (IST)
11:35 (IST)
11:34 (IST)
Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote in Gorakhpur
11:02 (IST)
10:56 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
10:31 (IST)
10:24 (IST)
VVPAT to be extensively used in the by-elections
In the UP bypolls, as many as 4,728 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will also be used. VVPAT machines are used during election process to verify that the vote polled by a voter has gone to the candidate.
Steps have also been taken for webcasting from 95 critical booths.
10:15 (IST)
Over 1,700 polling centres set up in Uttar Pradesh for the by-election
In Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, there are 970 polling centres and 2,141 polling booths. Similarly, in Phulpur, there are 793 polling centres and 2,059 polling booths.
According to the Election Commission, there 19.61 lakh voters in Phulpur parliamentary constituency, while there are 19.49 lakh voters in Gorakhpur.
10:06 (IST)
10:00 (IST)
Erstwhile Congress bastion Phulpur witnessed saffron surge in 2014
In Uttar Pradesh, Phulpur, once the bastion of the Congress and represented by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat
09:58 (IST)
BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar's Araria casts his vote on Sunday
09:47 (IST)
09:31 (IST)
09:23 (IST)
09:20 (IST)
Votes to be counted on 14th March
Votes in the Lok Sabha bypolls of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur, and Bihar's Araria will be counted on Wednesday, 14 March 2018. Counting of votes in the Assembly bypolls in Bhabua and Jehanabad in Bihar will also take place on the same day, according to a press release by the Election Commission of India
09:11 (IST)
Adityanath attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Congress president works with 'negative mindset'
09:07 (IST)
BJP will win both bypoll seats because of Narendra Modi's work in the Centre, says Adityanath
09:06 (IST)
UP by-election results may pave way for SP-BSP alliance ahead of 2019 general elections
The outcome of the by-election will be crucial, as a success for the SP-BSP experiment could pave the way for the two major players in Uttar Pradesh to tie up in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to counter the BJP, which had trounced them in the last general and Assembly elections
09:03 (IST)
People arrive to vote in the Jehanabad Assembly bypolls in Bihar on Sunday
09:02 (IST)
08:56 (IST)
In Araria, complaint lodged against BJP leader for violating Model Code of Conduct
08:54 (IST)
Voting for bypolls in the Lok Sabha seat of Araria in Bihar are also underway on Sunday
08:53 (IST)
Adityanath: BJP is necessary for development and good governance
08:52 (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to cast his vote in Gorakhpur
08:51 (IST)
08:49 (IST)
Citizens cast their vote in Gorakhpur
08:49 (IST)
08:39 (IST)
