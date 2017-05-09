UP BJP to begin mass contact programme to enrol new members

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party will hold door-to-door mass contact programme throughout the state for 15 days, starting from tomorrow, during which new members will be enrolled.

According to Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, the party wants to make 'Ekaatma Maanavaad' (Integral Humanism), a political philosophy conceived by Jan Sangh stalwart Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, a household name.

"Each BJP worker has been given a target of getting 750 persons enrolled as primary members of the party within these 15 days. The programme will begin on 10 May and continue till 25 May," he said.

"As many as 20,000 party workers, engaged in expanding the base of the party, will be covering the state, which has been divided into 13,091 sectors," he said.

Pathak also said the political, economic and social thinking of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, has made the BJP government's agenda of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' a reality.