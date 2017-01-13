UP Election 2017: Election Commission reserves order on Samajwadi Party symbol

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday reserved its order on who gets ownership of the Samajwadi Party's cycle symbol, after four hours of deliberation. The Indian Express reported that after the split in the party last week, the two factions — led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh — had approached the commission, both staking claim over the party and the symbol.

While Mulayam Singh Yadav appeared before the Election Commission, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was represented by his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav and Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

During the first part of the hearing, the Akhilesh camp argued that a majority of MPs, MLAs and MLCs as well as the Samajwadi Party delegates were with Akhilesh. The Mulayam camp then argued that the convention in which Akhilesh was anointed as the party chief was against the Samajwadi Party constitution.

The pronouncement is likely to come next week, most probably on 17 January, India Today reported.

Attempts at striking some sort of a patch-up or compromise between the warring factions of the ruling SP having almost failed, both sides are now reconciled to a future of walking alone. Sources say that the factions of Mulayam and Akhilesh are bracing for "any eventuality", particularly in a situation where the Election Commission freezes the party's cycle symbol. While political and constitutional experts strongly feel that Mulayam is better placed in his claim for the symbol and that he is likely to get it since the SP Constitution clearly spells out in Section 14, that only the national president can call a convention, the numbers — both of the lawmakers in the state assembly and party delegates — seem to be stacked in Akhilesh's favour.