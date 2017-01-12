UP Assembly Election 2017: EC censures Sakshi Maharaj for blaming Muslims for population boom

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday censured BJP MP Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi, better known as Sakshi Maharaj, for his controversial statements in which he blamed 'Muslims' for India's population boom.

The Commission held that the remarks were a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and rejected the Uttar Pradesh MP's contention that the statements were not in a public or election meeting and as such did not come in the ambit of the poll code.

"The Commission has considered your reply and has not found it satisfactory. Any statement to the effect of promoting enmity between different classes of society in connection with election on the grounds of religion made during electioneering or otherwise is violative of MCC," the poll panel said.

Censuring Sakshi Maharaj, the Commission warned him of stern action for any further violation of the MCC.

Addressing a gathering of seers in Meerut, the Sakhsi Maharaj indirectly held the Muslims responsible for the population explosion.

"Population is rising rapidly, and so are the country's problems. But Hindus are not responsible for this. Those who talk about four wives and 40 children are responsible," he had said in his 6 January address.

Besides the poll panel subsequently issuing notice, the Meerut police registered a case against him for several offenses.

The Lok Sabha member from Unnao in UP has repeatedly defended his remarks, claiming that he did not name any religious community.