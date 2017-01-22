UP Election 2017: BJP second list of candidates released, Rajnath's son to contest in Noida

The BJP on Sunday released its second list of 155 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh from Noida.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were announced by its General Secretary Arun Singh and Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

#UPDATE Rita Bahuguna to contest from Lucknow Cantt,Siddharth Nath Singh to contest from Allahabad West, Garima Singh to contest from Amethi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

The candidates were finalised by the Central Election Committee at a meeting presided over by President Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers attended the meeting.

Let Congress & Samajwadi Party be, if BSP also joins alliance BJP will still emerge victorious: KP Maurya, UP BJP Pres #UPElection2017pic.twitter.com/T3GkN4zwrB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

The BJP has till now declared 304 of the 403 candidates. The staggered elections in Uttar Pradesh will start on 11 February.

