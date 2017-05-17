BJP candidate Preeti Aggarwal set to be elected north Delhi mayor on Thursday

New Delhi: BJP's mayoral nominee in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Preeti Aggarwal is set to be

elected unopposed on Thursday, when the new team of the civic body will also take charge.

Besides, Vijay Kumar Bhagat would also be chosen unopposed as the deputy mayor as no other party had filed nominations for the two posts.

While Aggarwal represents Rohini-F ward (No. 57-N) and Bhagat won from ward No. 20-N in the high-stakes MCD polls held on 23 April.

The post of mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

Besides, member of the standing committee and its chairperson would also be elected Thursday, for which seven nominations were received.

Aggarwal had defeated AAP's Abhinav Mishra in the elections by a margin of 5,413 votes. Aggarwal had bagged 11,723 votes while Mishra finished second with 6,310.

Out of the 103 wards under NDMC that had gone to polls, the BJP won 64, AAP 21 and Congress 15. 1 ward was won by the BSP while 2 independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Incidentally, last year too, Sanjiv Nayyar was unanimously elected the mayor on 28 April.

The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated in 2012 into the NDMC, the SDMC and the EDMC. The first MCD polls after the trifurcation was held the same year.

For SDMC panel, five candidates are in the fray from BJP -- Jai Prakash (ward No. 80-N), Jayendra Dabas (ward No. 37- N), Ramesh Kumar (ward No. 95-N), Aadesh Kumar Gupta (ward No. 98-N) and Tilak Raj Kataria (BJP) (Ward No. 63-N).

From the Congress, Seema Tahira (ward No. 87-N) is contesting while the Aam Aadmi Party's Vikas Goel (ward No.

72-N) is in the fray for the post of standing committee members, the NDMC said.

The BJP had bagged 181 of the 270 wards in the civic polls. Delhi has a total of 272 wards.

While election to Maujpur ward in east Delhi was held on 14 May, Sarai Pipal in north Delhi will go to polls on May 21.

Elections in these two wards were postponed due to death of candidates.