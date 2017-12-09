Union minister Birender Singh doubts Congress action against Mani Shankar Aiyar, says 'don't go by what appears'

Hyderabad: Union steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Friday expressed doubts about the action taken by the Congress against Mani Shankar Aiyar over his remark where he had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "neech" man.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Singh said, "I had been in the Congress for forty years. I know what it (the action by Congress) means. One is saying a show-cause notice is issued, and another is saying he (Aiyar) has been expelled from primary membership. So don't go by what is appearing".

On Aiyar's controversial remark, Singh said a person would use the language only as well as he or she knows it ("Bhasha ka jitna gyan jisko hoga usi bhasha ka woh prayog karta hai").