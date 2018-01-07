Unfazed by spat on 15 August, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat set to hoist flag in Kerala school on Republic Day

New Delhi: After a spat over the unfurling of the national flag in Kerala on 15 August, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is all set to hoist the tricolour again in the Left-ruled state on Republic Day.

He will hoist the flag on 26 January in a school on the outskirts of Palakkad, RSS members said.

Bhagwat will be in Kerala to attend a three-day Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) camp, to be held in a school near Palakkad town from 26 January.

"The sarsanghchalakji (RSS chief) always hoists the national flag on Independence Day and Republic Day wherever he is on these days. Since on 26 January he will be in Kerala, he will hoist the flag there. It should only be seen in this light," a senior Sangh functionary said.

Sangh members added that the school where the RSS event is being organised is under the administration of the outfit's Bharatheeya Vidya Nikethan.

"There will be a programme on the morning of 26 January to mark and celebrate Republic Day, when sarsanghchalakji will unfurl the national flag," RSS's state coordinator KK Balram told PTI.

Balram said there was no need to take permission from the local administration as the event was being organised in a Sangh-run school and not in a government institute.

Bhagwat had unfurled the tricolour at a government-aided school in Palakkad district on 15 August last year, flouting an order of the district administration. The state government has ordered action against the school authorities.

The RSS has a considerable presence in Kerala, where the BJP is seeking to make inroads. Last year, BJP chief Amit Shah had flagged off his Janraksha Yatra in Kerala to protest against alleged violence against its workers in the state.

The state has been witnessing incidents of political violence involving cadres of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the RSS.