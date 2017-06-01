U-WIN cards to help workers in unorganised sector avail social schemes

Hyderabad: Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said 43 crore workers in the unorganised sector will soon be provided with cards that will enable them to avail social security schemes.

The workers will be provided with U-WIN (Unorganised Workers Identification Number) cards that will help them avail various social security schemes like the Atal Pension Yojana, said Dattatreya, Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

Addressing an exhibition-cum-awareness programme organised to highlight the achievements of his ministry in the last three years, Dattatreya said 93 percent of workforce in the country is in unorganised sector.

"The workers from unorganised sector will be provided with U-WIN identity cards enabling them to avail social security schemes," he said.

"Through, the cards we will provide them Atal Pension Yojana, Rashtriya Swastha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Suraksha Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana among others," Dattatreya said.

Dattatreya said, "Employment generation is our top priority. The Centre is committed to job security, wage security and social security."

According to Dattatreya, the Narendra Modi government in the last three years has done work that Congress could not achieve in the last 60 years.

"For employment generation, the government has started the National Career Service (NCS) portal. Employment generation is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top priority. We are working with all ministries and making all efforts in this regard. A taskforce has also been set up," Dattatreya said.

Union minister of state for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated Dattatreya for launching several reforms on a big scale in his ministry and added that through their work, Dattatreyaji and his team, had changed the perception towards the labour and employment ministry.