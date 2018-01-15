Two FIRs lodged against West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for 'instigating communal violence',

Kolkata: Two FIRs were lodged against West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for making alleged "instigating statements" which could incite violence in the state, police said.

According to Kolkata police officials, two FIRs were lodged one at Hare Street police station and another at Gariahat police station against Ghosh for his comments on Friday after BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had clashed with TMC activists in the city.

"Two persons had lodged the FIRs as they felt that such statements could disturb peace and instigate communal

violence in the state," said a Kolkata police official. Ghosh had said on Friday that the law and order situation in the state has "collapsed completely" in the state.

When asked, Ghosh said "These are baseless complaints. I have never made any such comments. These are cheap tricks of TMC to stop BJP as they are frightened by our growth,".

Several people were injured on Friday after clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress activists outside

the former's headquarters in Kolkata and at another place in the city.