Twitterati reacts as Lalu Prasad Yadav posts image of jam-packed Gandhi Maidan for his Patna rally

PoliticsFP StaffAug, 27 2017 20:58:33 IST

In a bid to display strength to the BJP-JD(U) combined, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday perhaps went overboard and tweeted an allegedly 'morphed' aerial picture of his “BJP bhagao, deshbachao" rally showing a jam-packed Gandhi Maidan of Patna.

The rally was attended by political heavyweights like West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav, and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Few minutes after the image was tweeted from Lalu’s Twitter handle, news agency ANI tweeted few pictures of the same ground showing far fewer people in the rally. The discrepancies in the images were just not limited to the number of people. In the photo tweeted by ANI, there was a row of trees in the middle of the ground which went missing in the image that Lalu had tweeted.

In his tweet, Lalu's son Tejashwi claimed that the rally was attended by 30 lakh people.

Omar Abdullah also tweeted his reaction to the image.

Predictably, the inconsistency was spotted by the twitterati and a barrage of reactions swirled around it in no time.

Mocking the image, BJP leader from Bihar Giriraj Singh said the rally could be seen even from space.

A twitter user found possible morphings in the image.

At Gandhi Maidan, Lalu said that the "BJP bhagaodeshbachao" rally would herald the decline of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress general secretary CP Joshi were also present at the rally.

Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap came together on the dais and waived at the crowd signalling unity among the young leaders of major Opposition parties.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 27, 2017 08:46 pm | Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017 08:58 pm


