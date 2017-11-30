TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala cannot seek information on AIADMK's funds: K Palaniswami tells Madras HC

Chennai: The faction led by TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala has no stake in the AIADMK and the two leaders do not have any locus standi to seek documents related to party funds, the Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday.

Senior counsel for Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, CS Vaidyanathan, told Justice CV Karthikeyan when arguments on a civil suit resumed on Wednesday that the documents cannot be sought by the duo.

The suit, filed by Sasikala and Dhinakaran, sought to restrain Palaniswami and Panneerselvam from holding organisational posts of the party.

It also sought quashing of resolutions passed at the AIADMK General Council Meet held on 12 September in Chennai.

At the General Council Meet, Sasikala and Dhinakaran were expelled from their respective posts of general secretary and deputy general secretary.

The meeting also resolved that there would be no post of general secretary, hitherto held by late J Jayalalithaa.

The executive powers of the party were vested with the coordinator and co-coordinator respectively, who are Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

Counsel for Sasikala and Dhinakaran, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, contended that the other side had not complied with the court's earlier direction to submit the party accounts.

Vaidyanathan replied that the details had already been submitted in a sealed cover. Singhvi pointed out that it has to be served to the plaintiffs (Dhinakaran and Sasikala) so that they can file a counter.

Justice Karthikeyan said that the details were given in a sealed cover and the same was handed over to the registry for safe keep. He also opined that as per law, the plaintiff has to be served a copy.

To this, Vaidyanathan said the plaintiffs were not a legal entity and hence, they had no role to play in the party after the Election Commission's ruling on the party symbol.

"They have no stake in the party and do not have any locus standi to seek the document," Vaidyanathan added.

The Election Commission had recently allotted the two leaves symbol to the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK as they enjoyed a majority in the organisational and legislature wings.

The court adjourned the matter till 21 December, when both parties should file their affidavit and counter-affidavit.