TRS leader attempts suicide, tries to immolate self in front of Telangana minister Mahender Reddy

PoliticsPTIAug, 31 2017 10:01:48 IST

Hyderabad: A Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) worker allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at a party meeting in front of state transport minister P Mahender Reddy in Tandur town of Vikarabad district on Wednesday, the police said.

"One Ayub Khan after delivering a speech at the meeting came down from the dais and suddenly doused himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze. He has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad," a senior police officer said, adding that the exact cause behind the extreme step is not known immediately.

Further probe is on.


