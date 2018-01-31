Tripura Assembly election: Narendra Modi to visit state along with Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj ahead of polls

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Tripura twice to hold public meetings ahead of the 18 February Assembly election, state BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb said in Agartala on Wednesday.

Modi would come on 8 February, and address two public meetings at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and Shantirbazar in South Tripura district. He would again visit the state on 15 February and address a public meeting in Agartala.

The party's national president Amit Shah would be in the state for a week to campaign in favour of the candidates of the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance, Deb told reporters.

Election for the 60-member Assembly will be held in the state on 18 February and results would be announced on 3 March.

From Agartala, Shah would also visit Meghalaya and Nagaland, where Assembly polls would be held on 27 February, the state BJP chief said.

He said 40 top BJP leaders including Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Muktar Abbas Naqvi would also visit the state for campaigning.