Tripura Assembly Election 2018: Manik Sarkar files nomination, to contest from home turf Dhanpur

Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and his four cabinet colleagues filed their nominations on Monday for the ensuing Assembly elections.

Tripura is set to go to polls on 18 February and the results for all 60 Assembly constituencies of the state will be announced on 3 March.

Sarkar will contest the election from his home turf Dhanpur in Sipahijala district. He has been in office since 1998, having won the election from this constituency for four consecutive terms.

"This time, we will win the elections by a wider margin and set an example in the country," Sarkar told reporters after filing the nominations.

The Left Front has been in power in Tripura since 1993.

Sports minister Shahid Chowdhury also filed his nomination from Boxanagar constituency of the same district.

State forest minister Naresh Jamatiya and drinking water supply minister Ratan Bhaumick submitted their papers from Bagma (ST) and Kakrabon seats of the Gomati district.

Tripura education minister Tapan Chakraborty filed his documents from Chandipur constituency in North Tripura district.

Besides Sarkar and his cabinet ministers, at least 20 MLAs of the ruling Left Front filed their nominations today from different parts of the state.

Earlier, on Thursday, PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury had submitted his papers from Hrishyamukh constituency in South Tripura district.

The last date for filing nominations in the state is 31 January.