Tripura Assembly Election 2018: BJP announces names of six more candidates for 18 February polls

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday announced the names of six more candidates for elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

Ratan Chakravarty, Arun Bhaumik, Ramu Paul, Baharul Islam, Atul Debbarma and Jadhavlal Nath will contest from Khayerpur, Kamlasagar, Suryamaninagar, Boxanagar, Krishnapur and Jubarajnagar respectively, it said in a statement.

The state will go to polls on 18 February.

The party had on Saturday declared names of 44 candidates.

It has said it will fields its candidates on 51 seats, leaving the remaining nine for its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), which claims to represent the state's tribal population.

The BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Left, which has been in power in the state for 25 years.