To increase its membership, UP BJP to begin its mass contact programme from 10 May

PoliticsPTIMay, 09 2017 17:42:19 IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP will hold door-to-door mass contact programme throughout the state for 15 days, starting from tomorrow, during which new members will be enrolled.

According to Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, the party wants to make 'Ekaatma Maanavaad' (Integral Humanism), a political philosophy conceived by Jan Sangh stalwart Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, a household name.

"Each BJP worker has been given a target of getting 750 persons enrolled as primary members of the party within these 15 days. The programme will begin on May 10 and continue till May 25," he said.

"As many as 20,000 party workers, engaged in expanding the base of the party, will be covering the state, which has been divided into 13,091 sectors," he said.

Pathak also said the political, economic and social thinking of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, has made the BJP government's agenda of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' a reality.


Published Date: May 09, 2017 05:33 pm | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 05:42 pm

