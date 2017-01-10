TMC MPs continue sit-in protest against Modi govt over arrest of MPs in chit fund scam cases

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs continued their protest against the Modi government over the arrest of party MPs in chitfund scam cases and demonetisation in New Delhi.

Raising slogans like "Modi hatao desh bachao", about 30 TMC MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha staged a sit-in near the party office at South Avenue for the second day.

The leaders questioned "why BJP leaders and others have not arrested in chit fund scam".

Every aspect of economy has been affected adversely due to demonetisation, said senior TMC leader Saugata Roy while addressing the protesters.

TMC, which is opposing the demonetisation drive, has intensified the agitation against the Modi government after the arrest of party MPs Tapas Paul and Sudeep Bandopadhaya in the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Roy said protests against demonetisation are being held in others states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam.

"In Bengal protests are being held in all blocks and also in front of RBI office in Kolkata. People are suffering for this. It is affecting the GDP growth," he said.

According to TMC, dharna will continue tomorrow also in the capital.

Police has barricaded the road leading to the dharna site in the VIP area as a precautionary measure.