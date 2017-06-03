Three years of Narendra Modi: Yogi Adityanath to visit Bihar to showcase Centre's achievements

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to send Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to Bihar to talk about the achievements of Narendra Modi-led Central government in its three years of rule.

The Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai confirmed Yogi's itinerary in a press conference on Saturday. Yogi will be accompanied by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and several union ministers, informed Rai. They are expected to visit various places in Bihar.

Yogi will also hold two back to back rallies. He will arrive on 15 June in Patna and and then go to Darbhanga to address a public meeting.

However, the chief minister will stay back in the state capital of Patna, where another rally is scheduled for 16 June. Maurya will concentrate on south Bihar. He is scheduled to address party workers in Gaya on 10 June.

The BJP state unit is also organising a Modi Fest in 15 districts to project the achievements of the union government. Yogi's visit is expected to motivate the rank and file of the party, which is trying to increase its base in the state after the debacle in the last Assembly elections.

Some BJP insiders feel that thumping electoral victory in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh has had a positive impact in Bihar as well and Yogi's presence in the state will prove as a catalyst.

Many party leaders said that Yogi's clean image is an advantage to them and his rallies are bound to create flutter in the ruling Mahagathbandhan. The biggest coalition partner in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is having a tough time because its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family are facing several corruption charges. It has dented the image of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is often called 'Sushashan Babu' by his party men.

Uttar Pradesh minister Swati Singh is already on a whirlwind tour of Bihar.

Earlier, RJD had strongly condemned reports of Yogi's visit to the state, saying it was a ploy to damage the secular fabric of Bihar. Party leader Jaleel Mastan had accused the BJP of trying to polarise people on communal lines.