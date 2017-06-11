Three years of Narendra Modi govt: 'Power drunk' Centre has nothing to celebrate, says Anand Sharma

Shimla: Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi dispensation of making "boastful claims" about development and its achievements, saying the "arrogant and power drunk" government has nothing to celebrate in the three-year rule.

"The government failed on the economic front with sliding growth rate, the performance on employment front was dismal, capital formation was negative for the first time during past 70 years and growth of GDP was falling," he said.

The deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha also demanded a white paper on the GDP growth rate during the past ten years, as per the old and new parameters, so that people could know the truth.

Claiming that the results of India's foreign policy were not visible and relations with neighbouring countries have soured, Sharma said that India must engage in dialogue with China, Russia and other countries to reduce the tension.

"The internal security situation was delicate, attacks by militants and others, within and across the border, have escalated and 238 soldiers and officers have lost their lives and the country was vulnerable to militant attacks," he said.

He also said that the agrarian distress was visible across the country and farmers unrest is spilling over from one state to another.

"Instead of wasting the public money on the celebrations (of completing three years in the power), the government should focus on governance and address the problems of farmers," he told reporters.

Taking exception to BJP chief Amit Shah's remark on Mahatma Gandhi, he said it was an insult to the Father of the nation, adding that the BJP and RSS have no respect for the Mahatma.

Sharma rued that the government did not celebrate the centenary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who conducted the biggest "surgical strike" and led to the creation of Bangladesh and capture of 90,000 Pakistani soldiers.

He said that the Congress party was aware of its historic responsibility to fight the communal and disruptive forces to keep India united, democratic and secular country.