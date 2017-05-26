Three years of Narendra Modi govt: NDA achieved what others couldn't in 70 years, says Amit Shah

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the third anniversary of the "decisive" NDA government, BJP chief Amit Shah listed the achievements of the party since it came to power in 2014 and asserted that India will emerge as a great nation under Modi's leadership.

"Certain things that could not be achieved in the 70 years of Independence, have been attained in these three years. Saath hai, vishwas hai, horaha vikaas hai (There is togetherness, there's trust, there is development)," he said.

Drawing a contrast between the 10-year UPA rule and the current government, he said the former was marked by a scam almost every month while even the rivals of Modi dispensation have not been able to level a single charge of corruption against it. "When NDA chose Modi to become the Prime Minister of India, Modi said that the government that would be formed will be for country's poor, backward class, downtrodden, women and youth. In these three years, the Opposition cannot accuse us on charges of corruption," he said.

In a swipe at the UPA, he said every minister was a prime minister in its government while nobody took the real prime minister seriously. The biggest asset of the BJP government, Shah said, is that it is decisive and has restored the authority of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Shah mentioned how the government had brought relief to the servicemen in the country. "Ours is a sensitive government. By bringing the change in One Rank One Pension, the BJP government ensured Rs 8,000 crore reached the banks of the servicemen," he said.

Addressing the press in New Delhi, Shah said India had set a new milestone in the space technology sector. "By launching 104 satellites together into space, the country is headed in the direction of becoming a global leader," he said.

Shah went on to list the achievements of NDA government. "The Goods and Services Tax(GST) was every trader's dream. By including all parties in the decision, Modiji has done a great job. BJP has also reduced the mess of pending cases. Kanoon ke jungle ko kam karne ka kaam BJP government ne kiya hai," he said.

Shah also praised the government for pushing various initiative like Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. "By inducting light combat aircraft Tejas in the Indian Air Force under the Make in India initiative, the government has done a great job. In the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris, the whole world has acknowledged India," he said.

He also lauded the government for getting rid of the red beacon trend. "The BJP government has brought a change to the VIP culture," he said. Speaking about the achievements in 2016-17, he said, " Most of the production of urea was done in India in 2016-17. Largest production of electricity, most funds for railways, most construction of highway, rural roads, motor production, two-wheelers production, was all done in 2016-17."

The rapid flow of foreign currency for development in the country, Shah said, is an indicator of the current government's efforts. "In three years, the government has set base for a new India. This government has made a lot of progress," he said.

Shah also appreciated the efforts of the government in taking up ground-level issues. "The government has helped 28,000 crore-people open bank accounts. 1,300 crore people got insurance. About five crore gas connections were installed through Give It Up initiative. The poor are being given health benefits. Earlier, close to 18,000 villages had no electricity. So far, 13,000 villages have been electrified because of us and by 2018, all villages will be covered," he said.

Mentioning the government's efforts in curbing black money, Shah said, "The Cyprus, Singapore routes for black money have been blocked. In money laundering cases, 15,000 crore has been recovered. A growth of almost 13 percent has been reported."

"Complete insurance scheme for farmers was brought by us. Through e-Mandi, the crop value could be increased. We gave an electronic platform to farmers. The service of Kisan credit card was also provided by us. In infrastructure too, we are working to make all roads free of railway crossing. Bhupen Hazarika bridge was also gifted by Modiji," he added.

Shah told PTI during an interaction that India's self-confidence, pride and scale of ambition have grown manifold in three years and attacked opposition parties for their promotion of casteism, family rule and appeasement.

Asserting that India has become the fastest growing economy in the world, he said the government has taken a slew

of measures, including reforms, to contain inflation and boost GDP.

"After the 2014 elections, BJP has emerged victorious. The people know that this is the government for the poor. After independence, Narendra bhai has emerged as the most popular politician," he said.

Speaking on the violence in Kashmir, Shah said that the government will be taking efforts toward controlling the matter. "You cannot just look at a problem for two-three months and arrive at a conclusion. Even in the past when there have been similar cases in Kashmir, the issue has been brought to control. I want to ensure today that Modi government is watching the Kashmir issue seriously and will bring it under control soon," he said.

Responding to Congress' claim that the BJP was taking credit for work done during the UPA government, Shah said, "There is no point of this accusation. If it was their work, why didn't they get the credit in first place?."

Asked if he saw the Congress or the regional parties as the bigger threat in 2019, he said, "Elections are still two years away and any (opposition) party can be a threat in the next elections. But I am sure we will substantially increase our numbers."

He said his party will maintain its overall sweep of northern and western India while substantially boosting its numbers in the North East and southern India, besides West Bengal.

With inputs from PTI