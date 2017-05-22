Three years of Narendra Modi govt: Lynching, chaos and lawlessness in BJP states, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that a movement of "lynching" innocents has begun in BJP-ruled states which have also seen a rise of 38 percent in atrocities against Dalits.

The Congress also said "chaos and lawlessness" prevailed in BJP-ruled states and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" after the lynching of seven men who were suspected to be child-lifters in Jharkhand.

The opposition party also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre targeted those with different views and ideologies.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also alleged that "chaos and lawlessness" prevailed in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and now Jharkhand, all ruled by the BJP.

"From Rajasthan to UP, Haryana and now Jharkhand, BJP ruled states are descending into chaos and lawlessness. Will the PM answer?" he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also said that lawlessness aided and abetted by the state has become the new India of today.

"This is the real new normal — not just the new normal you are being taught and told about, this is the new India and new normal of the BJP. That is intolerance galore, innocents targeted, state-sponsored violence.

"We ask you again, is this the new India? Is this the new normal of Modiji where Modiji practices either great jumlas, high-sounding sermons or eloquent silence?" he said.

He showed pictures of a victim whose clothes were soaked in blood begging for his life before alleged cow vigilantes.

Citing examples from Jammu to Gujarat's Una and Dadri in UP, Singhvi said the examples really do not convey the agony and pain of the country.

"But in fact, this practice is a licence to kill which would make James Bond blush. Is this the New India which Modiji wants to create? The most 'unIndian' India where ruthless mob takes law into their hands, where lynching is instant," he said.

Singhvi asked if this is "intolerance of majoritarianism" as it was being encouraged and supported indirectly or directly promoted by the "regressive and intolerant" remarks of BJP leaders, including its MPs, ministers and MLAs.

The Congress leader also accused the government of being a "WhatsApp government" that thrived on emotions and vulnerabilities of people and uses it to target those who may have different views and different ideologies.

"It has become the pehchan, the modus-operandi and identity of the BJP. What is worse, it amounts to almost state-sponsored activity because these pictures show police and law enforcement agencies acting as mute spectators," he said, adding that they not only turned a Nelsonian blind eye but even encouraged it as if there is no punishment or fear.

The Congress also alleged that incidents of atrocities against Dalits have risen by 38 percent in the three years in BJP-ruled states.

Citing NCRB figures, Singhvi said the number of atrocities against Dalits has risen from 39,408 in 2013 to 54,355 incidents in 2015.

The Congress leader also said, "Is vigilantism a mindset which covers up the real objective, which is anti-human rights, anti-Dalit, communal and divisive."

The Congress on its official Twitter handle also said, "Every drop of innocent blood being shed is like a nail in the coffin of Democratic India".