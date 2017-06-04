Three years of Narendra Modi govt: Centre is capable of taking bold steps, says Ashok Parnami

Jaipur: The BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to uplift the poor, the Dalits and farmers of the country, the party's Rajasthan unit chief Ashok Parnami said in Jaipur on Sunday.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is capable of taking bold steps, he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme to celebrate the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government.

"The decisions and schemes of the Centre points out that it is a strong government. Be it on corruption, black money or terrorism, the government has taken unprecedented decisions," he said, adding, "Without evaluating the political losses, the BJP government took the bold decision of demonetisation which the people supported."

The way the Modi government implemented development schemes in remote villages is unprecedented. Over 28 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened, around 13 crore people were provided social security insurance and around 13,500 villages were electrified in the last three years, he said.

He claimed that around 1.2 lakh km roads were built in rural areas in last three years.

Rajasthan is fast progressing on the path of development under the leadership of chief minister Vasundhara Raje and projects like health insurance scheme, Gramin Gaurav Path and Annapurna Rasoi are setting new standards, Parnami said.