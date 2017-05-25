Three years of Narendra Modi govt: BJP to host grand 'Modifest' in 900 cities to mark anniversary

The ruling BJP party has planned a grand 'Modifest', a festival celebrating the government's achievements, across the country to mark the NDA's three years in power at the Centre. The imposing gala, spread across 900 cities, will be held between 26 May and 15 June and will see the Narendra Modi government celebrate its achievements since 2014.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Union textile minister Smriti Irani, said, "The government is going to celebrate the three years of the historic mandate it got in 2014."

"In order to highlight the government's achievements under the leadership of prime minister Modi, a series of dialogue programmes would be held in 900 cities across the country," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

She said the programme, which has been named 'Making of Developed India' or 'Modifest', would be kicked off by the prime minister from Guwahati in Assam on Friday.

The Modi government will complete its third year in office on 26 May.

According to the BJP, events across the country would be addressed by several Union ministers, parliamentarians, chief ministers and leaders from BJP-ruled states, and several senior party leaders.

Irani said a 'Jan Ki Baat' programme has also been arranged so that the people can share their messages with the prime minister directly.

"The party has also organised intellectual summits in the cities in which the party's ministers would participate and interact with the people," senior BJP leader Arun Singh said, adding that a programme on 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' has also been organised at every venue.

Party president Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the event in Kerala between 2-4 June, in Port Blair in on 6 June, in Chhattisgarh from 8-10 June, and in Arunachal Pradesh from 12-13 June.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Jaipur and Mumbai fests, while external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj would attend the programmes in Delhi and Lucknow.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley would attend the 'Modifest' in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu would go to Bhubaneswar and Chhattisgarh, while railway minister Suresh Prabhu would participate in the events in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti among other prominent leaders and MPs will visit Bihar to showcase the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past three years.

"Our prominent national and state leaders will visit various parts of the country to showcase the achievements of the Narendra Modi government," senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said.