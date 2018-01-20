Three-day CPM central committee meeting begins in Kolkata; draft resolutions on Congress, BJP likely to be considered

Kolkata: The three-day Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) central committee meeting began in Kolkata on Friday to firm up the party's political and strategic resolutions which are expected to be adopted in Hyderabad party congress in April.

According to party sources, two draft resolutions are likely to be considered in the meeting.

One draft is expected to favour the adjustment with the Congress to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it also proposes that the party should be open to a UPA-1 like political adjustment when the party had extended support to the Congress government at the Centre from outside.

It is also learnt that the other draft is against any adjustment with any party and proposed the unity of the Left parties in the country to fight against the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).