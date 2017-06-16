Those who lost polls are behind unrest in BJP-ruled states: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Ahmedabad: Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday said those who have suffered electoral drubbings are trying to create "unrest" in the states ruled by the BJP.

He said such "unrest" will also be created in Gujarat, which is going to polls later this year, to counter the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There is a planned conspiracy behind riots and crimes (reported in the BJP-ruled states). The conspiracy is hatched by some people who could not digest their electoral defeat. This will happen across the country," Sharma said.

He was in the city to participate in a "mega job fair" programme organised by Education department of the state government.

"...Such incidents are going to happen in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where elections will be held in the coming months. These states are targeted by those people who are rattled by their defeat in elections," the deputy CM said.

He said such people could not digest the development ushered in by Modi.

"Elections are coming in Gujarat. Everybody knows about the development works done by our prime minister here. So they will try to create unrest here. Whether it is Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh or Gujarat (all ruled by BJP), they will try to create unrest," Sharma said.