'There will be no development till BJP comes to power': Rajnath Singh holds roadshow in Tripura ahead of polls

Agartala: Alleging the Left Front government in Tripura is embroiled in a number of corruption cases, union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asked the people of the state to show it the door in the 18 February election.

At a rally in Barjala near Agartala, he said that during the BJP's nine-year rule not a single minister was found involved in any scam. In contrast, the 25-year rule of the Left Front in Tripura has been marked by unemployment, starvation and violence which is why the BJP has called for a change of guard in the state, he said.

"If you want to see good governance, you visit the BJP ruled states. We have won 19 states, people would reject the Marxist rule and vote for us," the minister said.

He said development will elude Tripura until the BJP is voted to power. "I can tell you there would be no development until the BJP comes to power.

I urge you to give the BJP a chance for governance in the state and see what we can do. The BJP knows how to run an effective government for distribution of fruits of development," he added. 'Will open volley of fire if Pakistan provokes'

Singh said Pakistan tried to usurp Kashmir from India and murdered innocent people in unprovoked firing.

"Kashmir is ours and would continue to remain an integral part of our country. We have told our security forces we would not open fire first, but if Pakistan does so, we would unleash a volley of fire and it would not stop," he said at an election rally near Agartala