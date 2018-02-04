Terror activities in North East have been checked due to Bangladesh's 'immense help': says Rajnath Singh in Tripura

Agartala: Terror activities in the North East have been checked due to Bangladesh's great help and support while rail links and bus services between the two countries facilitated travel of the region's people to other parts of India via the neighbour without much trouble, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

"Bangladesh's immense help and support facilitated India to tame the terrorist activities in northeastern states," he said while addressing election rallies.

He said that with his Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central government's establishment of new rail links with Bangladesh and introducing bus services through that country facilitated the people of northeastern states to go to other parts of India avoiding the problematic journey through mountainous terrain of the region and saving them huge time, costs and problems.

Reiterating that the Narendra Modi government is very sensitive towards the development of northeast India, Rajnath Singh said that to further develop the transportation between India and other parts of the world, New Delhi and Dhaka had signed a trans-Asia rail agreement.

"Various international agencies after conducting surveys confirmed that BJP is the only party in India which boosts country's development in real terms. India now turned into a fastest growing country in the world."

Due to the good governance of the Modi government, India got the best place in various international fora and platforms, he said.

Coming down heavily on the Left Front government's "non-performance", the BJP leader said the Tripura government is now providing salaries and allowances to the government employees at par with the recommendations of the 4th Pay Commission and promised if his party wins, these would be raised at par with what the 7th Pay Commission has recommended.

"National conviction rate of various crimes is 47 percent and in Tripura this is only 22 percent. Women are not at all secured in Left-ruled Tripura," he said adding that the union government has given Rs 25,000 crore to Tripura during the past few years but Rs 2, 400 crore has remained unspent and the Left Front government is alleging that the Centre is depriving it of funds.

"While the national per capita icome is Rs 1.13 lakh, Tripura's per capita income is Rs 78,000. Even after 25-years uninterrupted rule of Left government, 66 per cent people remained below poverty line with no ability to purchase a bicycle," he added.

Union Information and Broadcasting and Textile Minister Smriti Irani also addressed election rallies in Kailashahar in northern Tripura, where she hit out at the Left Front government for its "failure and mis-governance, growing crime against women and unemployment".

Polling for the 60-seat Tripura assembly will be held on 18 February and counting of votes will take place on 3 March.