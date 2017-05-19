Telengana Assembly Election 2019: BJP to deploy 250 full-time workers

Hyderabad: Setting the goal of coming to power in Telangana in 2019, the BJP has worked out a plan to deploy full-time workers in the state, just the way it did in Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

A full-timer, referred to as 'vistarak' by the BJP, is expected to work for the party's success in the next state Assembly polls.

The party is likely to have around 250 full-timers in the state who will work for its success in the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Telangana BJP unit spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI on Friday.

These full-timers would work in the 119 Assembly segments of the state. The party is likely to provide accommodation and transport facilities to them, he said.

"We used it (the services of full-timers) in Assam and again very successfully in Uttar Pradesh. We now plan to use the same in Telangana," he said.

BJP's Telangana unit has received motor bikes used in Uttar Pradesh polls. The state party unit now plans to distribute these vehicles to the full-timers in Telangana.

Some of these bikes are now parked in the party's office here.

Telangana BJP president K Laxman is likely to hand over the bikes to the full-timers by this month-end, after

party national president Amit Shah's three-day visit to the state next week.

Telangana is one of the states identified by BJP for gaining power after its successful campaigns in Assam and Haryana, which are not its traditional strongholds.

"With BJP national president Amit Shah focusing on this state and the people of Telangana willing to give the party a chance to fulfil their aspirations, BJP's rise to power to cater to the dire needs of the people of Telangana is a certainty," Rao said.

"It's just a matter of time for the BJP to form government in Telangana," he said.