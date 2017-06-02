Telangana Statehood Day: K Chandrasekhar Rao celebrates, Chandrababu Naidu bemoans 'black day'

Hyderabad: Telangana celebrated its third formation day on Friday with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues leading the celebrations across the state.

It was on this day in 2014 that Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as India's 29th state.

At the main official function held at Secunderabad Parade Ground here, Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the national flag and reviewed a colourful ceremonial parade.

He reached the venue after paying tributes at Telangana martyrs' memorial at Gun Park near the Assembly building.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that in a short span of three years Telangana had made rapid progress in all sectors and was on course to become 'golden Telangana'.

Quoting the report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), he said Telangana topped revenue growth rate in the country in 2016-17 at 17.82 percent.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said Telangana became the number one state in the country in implementing welfare schemes for the poor and weaker sections.

He said the state was spending Rs 40,000 crore annually on 36 welfare schemes.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief listed the achievements of the state over last three years. He presented awards to over 50 personalities for their distinguished services in various walks of life.

Contingents from various units of state police participated in the parade.

Similar celebrations were held in 30 other districts with ministers and senior officials hoisting the national flag.

At the state Assembly complex, Speaker Madhusudhana Chary unfurled the tricolour.

However, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu termed it a 'black day' in the history of his state. He said that the state has yet to come to terms with the bifurcation of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said while lodging their protest over the manner in which the state was bifurcated, people should dedicate themselves to rebuild the state. He said the government has organised the 'Nava Nirmana Deeksha' in all the towns and villages in the state.

With inputs from IANS