Telangana Congress seeks CBI probe into land registration irregularities under TRS govt

Hyderabad: The opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged involvement of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in land registration irregularities in Telangana.

However, state irrigation minister T Harish Rao dismissed Congress' allegations and said the Opposition party is only indulging in "mud-slinging" and false propaganda.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who led a delegation of party leaders to Raj Bhavan, sought the intervention of Governor ESL Narasimhan on the issue.

"We represented to the Governor that resources and lands in and around Hyderabad, which belong to people, are going into the control of others (private individuals) in Telangana state more than what it used to be in Andhra Pradesh prior to its division," Reddy said.

"We have submitted our doubts and some proofs to the Governor that the family members of the chief minister, senior officers in chief minister's office and those close to chief minister are involved in this," Reddy told reporters after meeting Narasimhan.

The PCC president raised doubts on TRS MP K Keshav Rao seeking to give up 50 acres of land registered in the name of his family members.

"Would any one give up 50 acres of land if no wrong happened?" he asked.

Reddy expressed "serious objection and doubts" over the participation of TRS MP from Nizamabad K Kavita, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in an official meeting convened by Rao on the issues related to land registration.

The Congress leader said they have informed the Governor about "doubts" that some lands have been "illegally" transferred to MLAs who switched loyalties to TRS from their parent parties.

Wondering how can the CID of state police, which functions under the chief minister, conduct an impartial probe into the issue, he demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the matter.

Claiming that "such a land scam has not probably happened anywhere in India," the PCC president said the governor should directly intervene in the matter and "take appropriate action under the Constitution."

The alleged irregularities pertain to land registrations in and around Hyderabad and the state government has ordered the CID of state police to inquire into it.

Harish Rao, who countered the Congress' allegations, said no loss has occurred to the state exchequer and that the government took swift action when the issue of alleged illegal registrations came to light.

"They say family members are involved. I am asking Uttam Kumar Reddy, make public the family members you say are involved," he said.

Congress has not said anything fresh or concrete in the matter, the irrigation minister said.