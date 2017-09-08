Tejashwi keeps political enmity at bay for a while, requests Nitish to let him retain Dy CM bungalow

Despite firing a fresh salvo on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar every day, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has a favour to ask of his arch rival. Tejashwi has written a letter requesting the chief minister to allow him to retain his official bungalow, which was allotted to him in the capacity of Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

However, the personal relations between the erstwhile allies have been on a road downhill, ever since Nitish-led Janata Dal-United ditched the Mahagathbandhan an joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tejashwi and his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have been targetting not just the chief minister but also his ally and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Sushil was supposed to swap bungalows with Tejashwi after NDA ministers took charge. Sushil was allotted the 5, Desh Ratna Marg bungalow, earmarked for the deputy chief minister, which is currently occupied by Tejashwi. The RJD leader, was, in turn, allotted 1, Polo Road, which Modi would vacate, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Faced with the prospect of losing the bungalow, Tejashwi has written a polite note to the chief minister to let him retain it. He received the notice to vacate the Bungalow last week and sources told NDTV that Tejashwi had made major renovations to the bungalow.

The house is also situated at a good location and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav lives right across the road. NDTV also quoted sources as saying that the chief minister is unlikely to entertain this request because "if he is allowed to stay in the house, then every former minister will claim waiver too".

Sushil was quick to respond to Tejashwi's request. He said that it is strange that despite having amassed huge wealth in the last two-and-a-half years, he is still keen to retain the government property.

As Tejashwi fights for the bungalow, his father is busy fighting another war. As the fodder scam case is far from over, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too has summoned both Lalu and Tejashwi to appear before it next week for questioning in IRCTC scam case. The Times of India quoted some sources as saying that Lalu has been asked to appear on 11 September and Tejashwi has also been summoned on 12 September.

Meanwhile, RJD's troubles are set to compound further as the Opposition in Bihar seems to be in an ever-increasing trouble with the Congress under mounting pressure from its legislators to break away from the RJD. The Mahagathbandhan has already fallen and the remaining two parties are also faced with distrust for each other.

Congress workers are reportedly worried over the controversies the RJD leadership is mired in. They have asked for a termination of the alliance with the party, according to The Quint. However, soon after the reports of an imminent split in Bihar Congress surfaced, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi swooped in to control the damage. He met with a group of party's legislators in Bihar in Delhi on Wednesday. The lawmakers reportedly warned Rahul that the Congress must abandon Lalu or risk further disinterest among voters, according to NDTV.

Ashok Chuadhary, president of Congress' Bihar unit, on Thursday accused some party leaders of fueling a rebellion against him with "false propaganda". He refused to go to Delhi to meet Rahul saying, "I have already apprised the party high command and explained my position when I met Sonia ji. Why should I go again?"

About a week ago, Bihar Congress representatives had met Rahul and party chief Sonia Gandhi. The party president had reportedly told the legislators that it was imperative for Congress to remain fastened to leaders like Lalu to fight BJP's right wing ideology.

There are also speculations that Chaudhary has the support of 14 Congress MLAs and four MLCs in Bihar and if they get four more MLAs, they can escape the anti-defection law to cross over to JD(U). Political observers told The Times of India that Nitish has kept eight posts vacant in the Cabinet to lure dissenters.

With inputs from PTI