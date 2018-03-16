TDP pulls out of NDA Live updates: BJP has reacted to TDP pulling out of the NDA and said the party will not succumb to "blackmail". TDP will move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha. Andhra Pradesh CMO also released a statement on TDP leaving the NDA.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that his TDP was ready to support no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government while the party's politburo on Friday is expected to take a decision on pulling out of the alliance.
The TDP president told the state legislative Assembly that the party is ready to back the no-trust motion. The TDP had last week pulled out its two ministers from the Central government over the demand for special category status to the state.
TDP became the first party to leave the coalition since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.
YSR Congress Party, the principal Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday submitted a notice to move the no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Lok Sabha. The party alleged that the central government has gone back on the commitment made in the Parliament that Andhra Pradesh will be accorded the special category status.
Without naming YSR Congress, Naidu said in the state Assembly that TDP will back the no-confidence motion moved by any party to pressurize the Central government.
He made it clear that the TDP will not compromise against the state's interests. "We are ready to go to any extent to fight for the state's interests," he said.
Interacting with TDP MPs and later addressing a public meeting, Naidu slammed actor politician Pawan Kalyan for his bitter attack on the TDP. The Jana Sena chief at a public meeting on Wednesday alleged that TDP betrayed the people. He also made allegations of corruption against the TDP government.
Launching a counter attack, Naidu said instead of joining him in pulling up Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling commitments made to the state, some new parties were trying to weaken the TDP for their narrow political interests. He said he would expose in a day or two those who compromised against the state's interests.
"He saw no corruption for four years and now suddenly he is seeing corruption," Naidu said referring to Pawan Kalyan's allegation.
During his interaction with TDP MPs, Naidu learnt to have remarked that BJP is trying to use some parties to politically destabilise Andhra Pradesh like the way it did to Tamil Nadu.
Published Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:31 AM | Updated Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:38 AM
Doomsday narrative and 'special' sentiment
The doomsday political narrative built around bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to 2014 and later especially for political reasons created a strong sentiment of special category status for the beleaguered state. But, in this case as such doomsday narrative still pervades Andhra political discourse the special status promise remains politically sensitive. Hence, the regional parties are constrained to co-operate against the political arrogance displayed by so called national parties.
Mamata Banerjee welcomes TDP's decision to leave NDA
We will not surrender to blackmail: BJP
"We went out of the way to accommodate our allies. Did they have numbers? These smaller parties tend to lose sleep over growing dominance of BJP. We will not surrender to any blackmail," News18 quoted BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao as saying.
BJP means 'Break Janata Promise': TDP
TDP may ally with BSP and SP
News18 quoted sources as saying that N Chandrababu Naidu may call on BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to create a new alliance.
AIADMK will support no-confidence motion if Centre fails to constitute Cauvery Management Board
BJP has cheated Telugu people: Andhra Pradesh minister
