TDP is 'ready to chart own course' if BJP is not keen to continue tie-up, Chandrababu Naidu tells BJP

Amaravati: Amid strains in the ties with the BJP, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said his TDP is ready to chart its own course if the former is not keen to continue with the alliance.

Reacting for the first time to mounting criticism of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) by state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said it was for the BJP's central leadership to control them.

Talking to reporters, the TDP chief said he was adhering to coalition "dharma" by reining in his party leaders from reacting to their statements. "Because of coalition dharma, we are keeping quiet," said Naidu.

"If they don't want us, we will do the 'namaskaram' and chart our own course," remarked Naidu.

The TDP is a coalition partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, and the BJP is sharing power with the TDP in the state.

The state leaders of the BJP have been criticising the TDP on various issues. Some of them have even indicated that they were ready to work with the opposition YSR Congress Party.

Naidu's remarks also come close on the heels of YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy's statement that he would support the BJP if Andhra Pradesh was given special status.