TDP demands Bharat Ratna for NT Rama Rao without further delay

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday urged the Centre to post-humously confer Bharat Ratna on its founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, without any further delay.

The DP, a partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, unanimously passed a resolution on the second day of its 'Mahanadu' or the annual conclave in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam.

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the late leader deserved the highest civilian award as he brought a revolution in Indian politics and played a key role in the country's development, besides making huge contribution to Indian cinema.

Speaking on the resolution, he said Bharat Ratna for NTR would be an honour for the country.

The resolution was passed on the birth anniversary of the actor-turned-politician, who had launched the TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by coming to power within nine months of forming the new party, ending the single-party rule of the Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said NTR created history in the politics and also served the people by launching many innovative schemes for the welfare of poor.

"NTR's name will remain forever in the history of Telugu people," said Naidu, who is the son-in-law of the late NTR.

While the TDP had been passing the resolution to this effect at every 'Mahanadu', the party is hopeful of an early decision.

TDP leader and central minister YS Chowdary told reporters on the sidelines of the conclave that the matter was before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the resolution, TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief Kala Venkat Rao said it was NTR who ended the Congress party's rule in the country by bringing all non-Congress parties on a common platform.

Meanwhile, rich tributes were paid to NTR on his birth anniversary across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

NTR's family members paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat on the edge of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

NTR's daughter N Bhuvaneswari, who is wife of Chandrababu Naidu, her daughter-in-law N. Brahmani and grandson Devansh visited the Samadhi.

NTR's another daughter and former minister D Purandeswari, son-in-law D Venkateswara Rao, sons N. Harikrishna and N. Ramakrishna also paid tributes to him.

The TDP founder's grandson and popular actor Junior NTR also offered floral tributes at the ghat. Speaking on the occasion, he said Telugu people could never forget NTR.

NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi also visited the Samadhi.