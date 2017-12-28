Mehbooba Mufti inducts brother Tassaduq into Jammu and Kashmir cabinet; governor administers oath

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti was sworn in on Thursday as a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government in the state.

Governor NN Vohra administered the oath of office to Tassaduq and Javaid Mustafa Mir at the Raj Bhawan's lawn. Both were sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Tassaduq, 45, is a trained cinematographer, who earned critical acclaim for his camera work in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial "Omkara".

When his father, former Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed passed away on 7 January, 2016, Tassaduq came back to support his mother and sister.

He was earlier in-charge of the chief minister's grievance cell. Prior to his nomination as a member of the upper house of the state's bicameral legislature, Tassaduq resigned as head of the cell.

Mir, senior PDP leader and MLA from Chadoora constituency in Badgam district, earlier also served as a cabinet minister in 2015 under the senior Mufti.

He was dropped when Mehbooba took over as the chief minister in April 2016.

Portfolios of the two newly sworn-in ministers would be announced later on Thursday. Tassaduq is likely to be assigned the Tourism and Culture portfolio which was with his sister, informed sources said.