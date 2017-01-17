Tamil Nadu: Sasikala's husband Natarajan accuses BJP of trying to split AIADMK, 'saffronise' state

Thanjavur: M Natarajan, husband of AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, on Monday accused "some sections" in the BJP of trying to split the AIADMK and get the state government dismissed.

"They are trying to break the AIADMK and dismiss our government. They are trying to besmirch our government. There are also attempts to saffronise Tamil Nadu but they will not succeed. I will tour the entire state and tear their mask," he said.

"We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed. I will face the challenge squarely. I am willing to come anywhere single-handedly, to Gujarat, to UP, anywhere," he said while addressing the valedictory session of the three-day 'Thamizhar Kalai Ilakkiya Pongal Thiruvizha' (Tamil art and literary Pongal festival) in Thanjavur.

The remarks of Natarajan are significant because he is said to wield considerable influence in the AIADMK, particularly after the demise of J Jayalalithaa, and his allegation against the BJP comes against the souring relations between the two parties.

Later when asked by reporters about the attempts to divide the party and dismiss the government, Natarajan said definitely attempts were on at the behest of S Gurumurthy, the RSS ideologue.

Significantly, Gurumurthy, who has taken over as editor of Thuglaq magazine after the demise of founder-editor Cho S Ramaswamy, had made veiled remarks at the annual readers' interaction on Saturday in Chennai that while one party was already under the control of a family (apparent reference to DMK), another party was going into the control of a family (AIADMK).

Natarajan dared Gurumurthy to come out "in the open" and oppose them and "not hide behind".

He also questioned the security being given to Gurumurthy who held no position in the government.

He said while they support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there were others who were creating problem for the AIADMK.

Natarajan said when powerful forces were acting against Jayalalithaa after MGR's death, it was he and his family who had protected her like a shield.

"There were just four or five of us who protected her...for 36 years since then, my wife Sasikala was bearing her on her shoulders," Natarajan said delving on the hard sacrifices that he and his family had made to protect Jayalalithaa and thereby preserve the AIADMK from the designs of the rival DMK.

He said unnecessary controversies and questions were being raised over Jayalalithaa's treatment in the hospital. Her entire treatment has been recorded. She was with a clear mind

while in the hospital, he claimed.

Complimenting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam of giving able administration, Natarajan said it was his personal opinion that he should continue as CM.

"But then, this is my personal opinion. He has been elected as the leader by the party legislators; so it is up to them and the other party seniors to decide on these issues," he added.

Natarajan said any attempt to divide the Tamil society on the basis of caste and communal factors would never succeed.

The AIADMK would ensure that an egalitarian society continued in the Dravidian state.