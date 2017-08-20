Tamil Nadu one of the best governed state in India, says E Palaniswamy

Tiruvarur: Chief Minister E Palaniswamy said on Saturday that Tamil Nadu is one of the states where law and order is well maintained, while it was on top in health care and education.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the states where law and order is well maintained. Even in health care and education (sector) the state is on top," he said, without elaborating.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting held in Tiruvarur to commemorate the centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder late MG Ramachandran.

Palaniswamy said his government has ensured that there is no rise in prices of essential commodities "despite the state now experiencing the worst drought in 140 years".

He detailed various schemes taken up by the AIADMK government soon after it assumed office in 2011 and also in the last six months (since he assumed charge, in February).

Palaniswamy said the assurances given by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the run-up to the election campaign were also being implemented.

Earlier talking to reporters, Palaniswamy described as "not true", reports that the state's senior counsel has informed the Supreme Court that it had not expressed apprehensions over construction of a new dam across Mekedatu river by Karnataka.

"When the Centre conveys its stand on the construction of a new dam across Mekedatu, strong arguments will be put forth (by the state in the Supreme Court) so that Tamil Nadu's rights do not get affected in any way," he said.

Palaniswamy said his government would "never allow" construction of a new dam against the welfare of the state's farmers.