Tamil Nadu govt postponed J Jayalalithaa's death announcement by a day due to fear of riots, claims VK Sasikala's brother

V Divakaran, brother of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, claimed that J Jayalalithaa died on 4 December, 2016 and the announcement of her death was postponed at the behest of the Tamil Nadu government, CNN-News18 reported.

#BREAKING Big twist to Jayalalithaa's death, Jaya died on Dec 4th, says Sasikala's brother. @nimumurali with more details on the story. pic.twitter.com/H9D5mAM6aD — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 17, 2018

According to the report, Divakaran claimed the former Tamil Nadu chief minister died on 4 December, 2016 at 5:15 pm, and not on 5 December, 2016. Divakaran alleged this was done to allow the state government to take measures to prevent a breakdown of law and order as they feared riots might occur.

According to The Indian Express, the additional time was also utilised to secure all branches of Apollo group of hospitals in the state.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital on the night of 22 September, 2016 and passed away on 5 December, 2016. Following her death, suspicion over the circumstances leading to her demise were raised by several persons, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his followers.

Even Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar claimed that her aunt "may have been attacked." "There is no chance for her (Jayalalithaa) to get indisposed and get hospitalised (after attending work till nine pm). She may have been attacked", Deepa alleged.

Later, the Tamil Nadu government formed a one-man commission headed by retired judge A Arumughaswamy to probe her death. The panel's terms of reference were to inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa and treatment provided till her demise.

In December, the commission issued summons to Sasikala and Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap C Reddy.

With inputs from PTI