Budget 2018
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Tamil Nadu govt postponed J Jayalalithaa's death announcement by a day due to fear of riots, claims VK Sasikala's brother

Politics FP Staff Jan 17, 2018 19:57:51 IST

V Divakaran, brother of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, claimed that J Jayalalithaa died on 4 December, 2016 and the announcement of her death was postponed at the behest of the Tamil Nadu government, CNN-News18 reported.

According to the report, Divakaran claimed the former Tamil Nadu chief minister died on 4 December, 2016 at 5:15 pm, and not on 5 December, 2016. Divakaran alleged this was done to allow the state government to take measures to prevent a breakdown of law and order as they feared riots might occur.

According to The Indian Expressthe additional time was also utilised to secure all branches of Apollo group of hospitals in the state.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital on the night of 22 September, 2016 and passed away on 5 December, 2016. Following her death, suspicion over the circumstances leading to her demise were raised by several persons, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his followers.

File image of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. PTI

File image of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. PTI

Even Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar claimed that her aunt "may have been attacked." "There is no chance for her (Jayalalithaa) to get indisposed and get hospitalised (after attending work till nine pm). She may have been attacked", Deepa alleged.

Later, the Tamil Nadu government formed a one-man commission headed by retired judge A Arumughaswamy to probe her death. The panel's terms of reference were to inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa and treatment provided till her demise.

In December, the commission issued summons to Sasikala and Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap C Reddy.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 19:15 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 19:57 PM

Also See






Meet the couple behind Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai's first mega co-cooking space



Top Stories




Cricket Scores