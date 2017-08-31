Tamil Nadu crisis: Congress, DMK, Left parties urge Ram Nath Kovind to ensure Palaniswamy faces trust vote

A delegation of Opposition parties called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and conveyed him to ensure that a floor test is conducted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The president was conveyed in writing that 21 MLAs had withdrawn support from the Tamil Nadu government, Congress leader Anand Sharma said, according to ANI.

The delegation comprising MPs of DMK, Congress, CPI and CPM met Kovind in the wake of AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to TTV Dhinakaran faction withdrawing support to the chief minister.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the issue is that of democracy in the country. Yechury said that the delegation urged the president to immediately conduct a floor test for the Edappadi Palaniswamy government.

"If there is an uncertainty of numbers in any state Assembly or Parliament, the only way open is to test the majority on the floor of the House. Our demand is to immediately convene the state Assembly, let the confidence motion be put to vote and let the Assembly decide," he said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said they also told the president that it was time a full-time governor is appointed in the state that is going through a political crisis.

Maharashtra governor C Vidyasagar Rao is holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran had said his faction would soon take a decision on the next course of action to ease out Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy from his post. He said, "We will select a good person, somebody who does not harbour any thoughts of betrayal."

Dhinakaran flayed Palaniswamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for "betrayal", "hankering after posts" and being "self-centred". He said that the feud in AIADMK would end only if the duo are removed from their respective posts.

Rao had on Wednesday ruled out intervening in the crisis within AIADMK.

The governor had conveyed to a delegation of Opposition parties that he could not intervene in the situation because the 19 AIADMK MLAs who had expressed lack of confidence in the chief minister were still in that party. "The issue was still within the domain of AIADMK," he had said.

With inputs from IANS