Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami's government completes 100 days in office

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Friday released a souvenir marking 'achievements' of the government led by him in its first 100 days in office.

Palaniswami handed over the souvenir to chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and state ministers including forest minister Dindigul C Srinivasan and school education minister KA Sengottaiyan.

On 16 February, Palaniswami took over as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu along with a council of 30 other ministers.

English and Tamil dailies on Friday had front page advertisements inserted by the government detailing "100 days achievements" of the Palaniswami regime.

Prominent among the 'achievements' featured were a hike in aid under the Dr Muthulakhsmi Reddy Maternity Financial Assistance Scheme from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 and construction of 5,000 houses for fishermen and "two-fold," increase in unemployment allowance.

On 20 February, Palaniswami had announced several schemes including grant of subsidy to women beneficiaries every year for buying mopeds or scooters and closure of 500 more liquor shops.

He had said such measures were intended to fulfil the poll promises of former chief minister Jayalaliathaa during the May 2016 Assembly polls.

On 18 February, Palaniswami had won the trust vote with 122 legislators voting in his favour.