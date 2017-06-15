Suspended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claims Arvind Kejriwal will attend his iftar party

New Delhi: Suspended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday claimed that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend an iftar party organised by him, a move that may further isolate Kumar Vishwas within the organisation.

Khan said Kejriwal will attend an iftar party at the Ansari auditorium in the Jamia Millia Islamia University which falls under the Okhla constituency that the former represents.

"The AAP's Okhla unit is organising the iftar party. This will be attended by the chief minister," Khan said.

There was no confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Kejriwal attending the event.

If Kejriwal attends the iftar party, it will be a clear snub to Vishwas, who has publicly differed with the AAP leadership over several issues in the recent months.

The differences had come to the fore when Vishwas had refused to toe the party's official line that "manipulation" of electronic voting machines was the prime reason behind its recent string of electoral defeats.

Khan had dubbed Vishwas to be an "RSS-BJP agent" and had accused him of "plotting a coup in the AAP", following which the poet-turned-politician had quit threatened to quit the party if no action was taken against Khan.

As things threatened to spiral out of control, the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) had suspended Khan.

Meanwhile, more dramatic scenes may play out in Okhla as sacked minister Kapil Mishra has announced that he will visit Batla House tomorrow to extend his support an an elderly lady, whom he said has been "threatened" by Khan's "goons" over property-related matters.

Social media and WhatsApp messenger service have been rife with messages of "tension" building up in the area ahead of Mishra's visit. The sources of the messages could not be immediately ascertained, however, it is being read as intimidatory tactics deployed by the warring camps.

Earlier in the day, Mishra launched his "mass awareness campaign" at west Delhi's Karol Bagh, where he attacked Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain over allegations of corruption which he has been levelling ever since he was ousted from the party and the government.

"I was sacked the day I wrote to the Anti-Corruption Branch detailing the financial irregularities they (Kejriwal and Jain) indulged in. Until then, I was a good performer but all of a sudden I became the reason behind the AAP's poll debacle," he said, addressing a corner meeting.

Mishra also claimed that it was upon his insistence that Saumya Jain, Satyendar Jain's daughter, was removed from a contractual post attached to the government's health department.

"I had called Kejriwal the day Saumya was hired," he said and questioned the AAP chief's "silence" over his allegations.