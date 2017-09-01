'Sushil Modi amassed benami properties using his brother's shell companies,' alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi is embroiled in a large scale real estate scam with another person, RK Modi who he claimed was Modi's brother.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi alleged that Modi was using his elder sibling's shell companies to convert his black money into white. Tejashwi claimed that Modi also bought a flat in Ghaziabad from a company owned by the same person, however, he claimed that Modi did not disclose the mode of payment for the purchase.

Tejashwi further alleged that Rajkumar Modi and his two sons owned several real estate companies including, Ashiana Homes Pvt Ltd, Saket Estate Private Limited, Ashiana Landcraft Realty Private limited, which he claimed were nothing but a web of shell companies to legalise his illegal money. He said that by granting his brother and his sons, his power of attorey, Modi had amassed properties worth several crores.

Addressing a press conference, Tejashwi also claimed that Modi later sold the flat in 2015 for Rs 85 lakh. He also alleged that another flat was purchased in Modi's wife's name in 2010 in Dadri, however, the mode of payment was once again not revealed, Hindustan reported.

Earlier too, RJD's national spokesperson Manoj Jha had levelled similar allegations against Modi. Jha had claimed that Rajkumar was in cahoots with a notorious hawala operator Lalit Kumar Chhabaria. A report in Hindi news daily Patrika claims that Chhabariya was made a director in one of Rajkumar's company, even though he is not a share holder. The RJD also alleged that most of the companies owned by Rajkumar or his family are registered at an address in Chowrangi Lane in Kolkata, even though their business interests lie in National Capital Region and northern India, while the owners were based out of Bihar.

सुशील मोदी सभी फ़्लैट Money Laundering के बेताज बादशाह ललित छाछवरिया और अपने भाई की कंपनी से ही क्यों ख़रीदते है? बताओ खुलासेबाज़? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 1, 2017

2010 में फिर सुशील मोदी ने फ़्लैट अपने नहीं पहचानने वाले भाई की कंपनी से ही ख़रीदा। घर का काला धन घर की कंपनी में घुमा कर सफ़ेद करते है मोदी pic.twitter.com/e7dO0lF1wv — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 1, 2017

Jha also claimed that Ashiana Landcraft Realty Private Limited, a company worth over Rs 500 crore, has been logging zero turnover in past two financial years.

The party demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe in the matter and claimed that Modi had benefited from the multi-crore benami transactions undertaken by his brother's shell companies while he was the deputy chief minister of Bihar.