Sushil Kumar Modi dares Lalu Prasad Yadav to expel Mohammad Shahabuddin from RJD

Patna: Bihar's deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday dared RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to expel Mohammad Shahabuddin from his party in view of the Patna High Court upholding the life sentence awarded to him by the Siwan court in an acid attack case.

"Lalu Prasad could not muster the courage to suspend Shahabuddin from his party, forget expelling from the party. Will Prasad dare to expel Shahabuddin, the man against whom 45 cases of heinous crimes are pending in different courts apart from being convicted in seven such cases, from the party," Sushil Modi said.

The Patna High Court had on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by controversial RJD leader and its former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin against the life sentence awarded to him by a Siwan court in an acid attack case which took place 13 years ago.

With the high court upholding the lower court's judgment in acid attack case, it has, thus, been established that no leniency can be shown towards such person, Sushil Modi said while questioning RJD chief to continue Shahabuddin as a member of his party's national executive, the top decision-making body of RJD.

"Will Lalu Prasad expel Shahabuddin from his party in view of the high court's judgment," he asked while branding the RJD as party which gives patronage to persons having criminal antecedents.