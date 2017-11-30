Supriya Sule says Devendra Fadnavis 'betrayed' people, announces NCP's 'Hallabol' yatra in Yavatmal

Yavatmal: In a scathing attack, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has "betrayed" people by "not fulfilling" the promises.

Sule announced the launch of her party's "Hallabol" patayatra (foot march) beginning from Yavatmal on Friday.

"Fadnavis has betrayed trust of people. His government deceived people and poor farmers by making tall promises and not fulfilling them," the Baramati MP said while addressing a press conference here.

She said the foot march will be kicked off from here on Friday and will culminate in Nagpur on 12 December where NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will address a rally.

"The objectives of the 'Hallabol' patayatra is to expose the true face of the state government as well as the chief minister, who has not only deceived the people but has also betrayed those who trusted him," Sule said.

Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, claimed that not a single farmer has been benefitted so far since the state government announced a loan waiver in June this year.

"While the chief minister takes credit for everything, bureaucrats are being blamed and punished if anything goes wrong," the MP said.

She was referring to recent transfer of Maharashtra Information Technology Principal Secretary VK Gautam following reports of bungling in implementing the politically sensitive farm loan waiver scheme.

Sule also demanded a transparent inquiry into deaths due to passive inhalation of pesticide in Yavatmal district, known as suicide capital of Vidarbha.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said his party would make government pass a special resolution on issues of farmers in winter session of legislature slated for next month.

Munde demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers in Vidarbha whose crop was damaged in pink bollworm attack.