Sunil Deodhar hints CPM ministers may have hidden skeletons in septic tanks, tells Tripura CM to get them cleaned

Sunil Deodhar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive committee member and the party's in-charge for Tripura, has asked the new Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb to have the septic tanks of all state ministers cleaned before the quarters are occupied.

Deodhar has also brought up a 13-year-old case of a woman's skeleton being found in former chief minister Manik Sarkar's house, and accused "these people" of being political murderers.

However, the link between cleaning septic tanks of all ministers' houses in Tripura with a 13-year-old long-forgotten incident remains unclear.

Deodhar took to Twitter on Saturday to launch the attack on Sarkar. "I request Biplab Deb, the new Chief Minister of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all ministers' quarters cleaned before occupying them," he wrote.

"It should be recollected that a woman's skeleton was found in septic tank of ex-chief minister Manik Sarkar's quarters on 4 January, 2005, but the case was deliberately suppressed," Deodhar added.

Deodhar, an RSS pracharak originally from Maharashtra, had also worked as a national coordinator of the North East India Communication Cell set up by Nitin Gadkari, when the latter was the BJP's national president.

I request @BjpBiplab, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman’s skeleton was found in septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed. — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 10, 2018

Prior to that, Deodhar was made incharge of Dahod district in Gujarat for the 2012 Assembly election and managed to improve the party's tally from the Adivasi-dominated region from one seat to three.

Unmarried, the former teacher from suburban Andheri in Mumbai runs an initiative called 'My Home India' which aims to establish a communication channel between communities and tribes of the North East.

When skeletons were found in Manik Sarkar's house

In 2005, the skeletal remains of a woman were discovered inside a septic tank at Manik Sarkar's official residence, and a report in The Telegraph said it triggered frenzied speculation about a possibly brutal crime at the most famous address in town.

The report said that Sarkar initially constituted a CID probe, but later handed over the case to the CBI after consulting his ministers and senior police officials.

The skull and nine bones — from the shin, forearms and ribs — of the unidentified woman were found when the septic tank was being cleaned by the Agartala Municipal Council. The tank is connected to a toilet close to the house meant for security personnel and other members of the chief minister's staff. The sprawling campus has two buildings and several security sheds, The Telegraph report added.

With inputs from PTI