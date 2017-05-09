You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Subramanian Swamy seeks Delhi L-G's sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal

Subramanian Swamy seeks Delhi L-G's sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal

PoliticsPTIMay, 09 2017 08:45:48 IST

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday sought the Lt Governor's sanction for initiating prosecution against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly favouring a private company during his short-lived government in 2014.

File image of Subramanian Swamy. PTI

File image of Subramanian Swamy. PTI

Rajya Sabha member Swamy, in a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, said he had also sought the sanction to prosecute Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act, from the previous L-G.

"However, despite several oral reminders, the sanction was neither given nor denied," the letter says.

"Hence I write this letter to urge you to consider the application and grant me a sanction to prosecute Kejriwal and Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act," Swamy said in the letter.


Published Date: May 09, 2017 08:45 am | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 08:45 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 9KXIP Vs KKR
2May 10GL Vs DD
3May 11MI Vs KXIP
4May 12DD Vs RPS
5May 13GL Vs SRH
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores