Subramanian Swamy seeks Delhi L-G's sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday sought the Lt Governor's sanction for initiating prosecution against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly favouring a private company during his short-lived government in 2014.

Rajya Sabha member Swamy, in a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, said he had also sought the sanction to prosecute Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act, from the previous L-G.

"However, despite several oral reminders, the sanction was neither given nor denied," the letter says.

"Hence I write this letter to urge you to consider the application and grant me a sanction to prosecute Kejriwal and Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act," Swamy said in the letter.